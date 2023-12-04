Tigress Financial Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.