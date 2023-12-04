Raymond James Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.71.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 80,039 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.