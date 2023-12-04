Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.41.

SPR opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

