Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

