Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.65.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SNAP
Snap Trading Up 2.2 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,617,985 shares of company stock worth $15,355,317 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.