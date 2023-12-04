UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $585.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.65.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $547.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.32. The firm has a market cap of $506.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

