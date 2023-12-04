StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE:VJET opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

