StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
VJET has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on voxeljet
voxeljet Stock Up 2.2 %
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.