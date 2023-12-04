Truist Financial Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

