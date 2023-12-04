JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $41.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IDYA. SVB Securities assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $237,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

