Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.56.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.