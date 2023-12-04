Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
