First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

First Community Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

