Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.90 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.80.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

