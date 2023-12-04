Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.05.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

