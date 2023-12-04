Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.05.

FIVE opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

