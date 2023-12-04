Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

