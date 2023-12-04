Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of VSCO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

