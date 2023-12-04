Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Zuora Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.