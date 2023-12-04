WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %

WYY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

