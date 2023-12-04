WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %
WYY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.28.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.