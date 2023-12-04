Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $620.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $575.60.

SNPS opened at $545.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.51 and its 200-day moving average is $460.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

