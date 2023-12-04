Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Cut to $2.20

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Tigo Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

