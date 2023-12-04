TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOWN. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.90%. Research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

