StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
