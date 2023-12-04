Barclays Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 300

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.47) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 242.86 ($3.07).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). In related news, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($155,993.43). Also, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). In the last three months, insiders bought 59,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,477. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

