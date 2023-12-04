CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Trading Up 5.4 %
CSTR stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $358.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 523,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
