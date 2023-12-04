Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Credo Technology Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,631,603.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,658,030. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

