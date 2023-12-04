TD Cowen Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $20.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Credo Technology Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,631,603.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,306,709.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,631,603.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,565 shares of company stock worth $11,658,030. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 537,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

