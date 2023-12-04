HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 292,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

