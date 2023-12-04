Nuvei (TSE:NVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$408.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.90 million.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

