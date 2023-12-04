CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCLP

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $274.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.02. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.