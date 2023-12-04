RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL opened at $1.66 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

