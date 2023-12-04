BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

