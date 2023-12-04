Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

BILI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

