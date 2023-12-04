American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Woodmark has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

