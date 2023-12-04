Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.44.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,148 shares of company stock worth $211,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

