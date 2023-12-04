Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOOF. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after buying an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

