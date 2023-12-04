Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON HEIT opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.87. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.60).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Insider Activity at Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

In other Harmony Energy Income Trust news, insider Hugh McNeal acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,998 ($2,523.68). 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

