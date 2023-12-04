Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) price objective on the stock.
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,891 ($23.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,397.67 and a beta of 0.54. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,483.52 ($18.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($28.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,670.56.
About Endeavour Mining
