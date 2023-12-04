Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) price objective on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,891 ($23.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,397.67 and a beta of 0.54. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,483.52 ($18.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($28.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,670.56.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

