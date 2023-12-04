easyJet’s (EZJ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.24) to GBX 450 ($5.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 530 ($6.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EZJ

easyJet Trading Up 4.3 %

easyJet Company Profile

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($5.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.50 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.69.

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.