easyJet’s (EZJ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.24) to GBX 450 ($5.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 530 ($6.69).
easyJet Trading Up 4.3 %
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
