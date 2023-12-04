Treatt (LON:TET) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Treatt (LON:TET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.22) to GBX 700 ($8.84) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 465 ($5.87) on Thursday. Treatt has a 12-month low of GBX 416.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 453.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 560.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,735.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

