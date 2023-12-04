Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Green Impact Partners Trading Down 7.8 %

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$75.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.39. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.00.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

