CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Set at C$14.50 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRT.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.21.

CRT.UN opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$16.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

