SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRU.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.29.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SRU.UN opened at C$23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$28.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

