David Hallas Acquires 37,759 Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) insider David Hallas purchased 37,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($50,555.19).

Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.35) on Monday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.22 ($1.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.63. The company has a market capitalization of £72.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,650.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

