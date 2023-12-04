Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$76.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$58.92 and a one year high of C$80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.