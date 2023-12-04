TD Securities Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$76.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.44. The stock has a market cap of C$74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$58.92 and a 52-week high of C$80.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

