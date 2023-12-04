Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 6th

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, December 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 6th.
Aurora Mobile Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $0.11 on Monday. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.82.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
