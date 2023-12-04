Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 6th

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, December 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 6th.

Aurora Mobile Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $0.11 on Monday. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

