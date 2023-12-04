GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

GameStop Stock Up 5.2 %

GameStop stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of -0.28. GameStop has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GameStop by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

