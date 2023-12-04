StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

