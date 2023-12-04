FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.94. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

